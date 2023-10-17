Taco Bell is giving away free breakfast tacos on Tuesdays – here's how to get one

article

Taco Bell is celebrating Taco Tuesday by giving away its new Toasted Breakfast Taco throughout the month of October.

The fast food chain on Oct. 12 debuted its new breakfast taco, which features eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage, or potato in a grilled tortilla.

While the new breakfast option normally costs $1.49, Taco Bell is making it free on Tuesdays – including on Halloween.

To score a free breakfast taco, customers need to sign up to be Taco Bell Rewards members by using the Taco Bell app on Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31 – and no purchase is necessary.

The deal is redeemable through 11 a.m. local time, the chain said. It’s also not available for delivery orders, unless placed on the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell previously gave away free tacos in August to celebrate the liberation of the decades-long trademark "Taco Tuesday" – allowing restaurants to now freely use the slogan.

Earlier this month, the chain also introduced its first-ever vegan cheese dip , along with bringing back Nacho Fries.

