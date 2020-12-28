Tacony-Palmyra Bridge shut down following multi-vehicle crash
article
NEW JERSEY - The Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is currently shut down following a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened Monday around 6:45 p.m. on the New Jersey side.
According to the Burlington County Bridge Commission, four people were taken to nearby hospitals.
Commuters are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
