Taking SEPTA to Eagles opener game might be difficult: Here's what we know

The Brief SEPTA and fans are bracing for Eagles opening night without "Sports Express" service. The special service was eliminated during Phase 1 of the SEPTA service cuts last month. Eagles are warning fans not to come to complex without a ticket.



With the Eagles' season opener less than 48 hours away, fans are being advised to avoid the stadium if they do not have a ticket, due to the recent SEPTA service cuts.

The decision aims to reduce the strain on the already limited transportation system, but it may not sit well with fans eager to support their team.

What we know:

One of the biggest tests for SEPTA’s service cuts will come Thursday night when the Eagles fans flock to South Philadelphia for the Birds home opener against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thousands of fans who normally take the popular "Sports Express" service on the Broad Street Line may be stuck without a way to get home.

The special event service was cut during the first round of service cuts last month to help ease a $213 million budget shortfall for the nation’s sixth-largest transit agency.

Getting to the stadium for the 8:20 p.m. kickoff may not be an issue, but leaving the may be a problem, according to SEPTA.

"We are really worried that people would take the system down to the stadium, they will find their way down here and we’re not going to be able to get them home" said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Busch says SEPTA typically runs 14 Sports Express trains that can handle around 16,000 passengers after a game. But Thursday night the system will only be running three to four trains with a capacity of 4,000 passengers.

Related article

"That post-game is going to be severely compromised. We are looking at depending on that time the game gets over, three to four scheduled trains at the end of the night. The last one would leave at 12:15 a.m. We can’t extend that like we used to," Busch added.

For PATCO riders, two special eastbound trains will depart at 12:00 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. for fans returning from the Eagles home opener.

What they're saying:

The ongoing transit issues have made the situation urgent for riders, who are eager to know the status of the state budget.

Governor Josh Shapiro, following a roundtable meeting with city and state leaders, is hopeful for a deal that would restore SEPTA service's normal operations.

He acknowledged the challenges in the Pennsylvania state legislature, stating, "It’s time for them to make some tough decisions to close this out."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has taken steps to restore nine bus and trolley routes with existing city funds, allocating a portion of the $135 million transit subsidy to help students affected by the cuts.

Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent, noted the impact on schools. "We had a majority of schools with an uptick in absences and an uptick in late arrivals," he said.

"It’s going to be very crowded. It’s going to be hard to get home. It will probably take about three hours"

"It’s going to be a nightmare"

"Jam packed.. I don’t really have words. I can’t describe it" bemoaned some SEPTA riders walking on the Pattison Avenue stop at the Sports Complex Tuesday evening.

Fresh off a flight from New Mexico just to see Thursday’s game, the Muro family of seven came down to the Linc early to buy several bags of fresh Eagles merchandise from the team store. The family planned to take the Broad Street Line to and from their hotel for the game. Now they’re having second thoughts.

"We have not thought about that yet. We are going to have to figure something out" said Javier Muro.

SEPTA tells FOX 29 they are talking with potential sponsors to help foot the bill for the special service on opening night.

He says sponsors would have to step forward by Wednesday to make it happen. Some fans are already making alternate plans.

"The families can’t afford all these hikes. And cuts. And it’s been really scary for me. I rely on public transportation every day to Montgomery County" said SEPTA rider Bryna O’Neill.

Late Tuesday afternoon, George Bochetta an attorney who is suing SEPTA on behalf of riders in Common Pleas Court on behalf of SEPTA riders sent a letter to the transit agency to tell them they are under last weeks court order to keep the Sports Express service running. Busch says SEPTA leadership and attorney’s are reviewing the letter and the court order.

Either way one thing seems to be certain among Eagles fans.

"It’s going to be mayhem, but as long as we get the win that’s all that matters right?" said a SEPTA rider.