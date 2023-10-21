Tanker truck fire closes stretch of Northeast Extension in Montgomery County

article

A tanker truck fire has closed a stretch of the Northeast Extension in Montgomery County.

The fire happened near the Lansdale exit on the northbound side of the highway around 11 p.m.

A massive police presence gathered on the highway to help extinguish the fire. The response brought traffic in both directions to a standstill that stretched back for miles.

FOX 29's Jennifer Lee reports maintenance workers will open nearby emergency access gates to help get stranded travelers off the highway.

Officials are urging motorists to remain in their cars due to the severity of the incident and unsafe air quality.

It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries to the truck driver or other motorists.

Emergency responders have asked travelers to avoid the area.