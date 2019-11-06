Target will offer Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day for second year in a row

For the second consecutive year, Target will start its Black Friday event on Thanksgiving Day.

The retail giant announced Wednesday that it will introduce “HoliDeals” for the entire holiday season, a two-day Black Friday preview sale and extended Black Friday hours.

On Thanksgiving Day, Target stores will be open at 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday and then re-open at 7 a.m. to accommodate the flow of holiday shoppers.

But before the big day comes, Target shoppers will be given a sneak peek on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 with the Black Friday preview sale. The sale will be available for Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members. Target Circle is the new loyalty program for Target.Target said there will be “four times” the number of deals this year compared to last year.

The HoliDeals will happen every weekend from Nov. 16 through Dec. 15, according to a press release. Details on each set of weekend deals will be revealed on Tuesdays in a flyer.

In September, Target announced it will hire more than 130,000 seasonal employees to handle the upcoming influx of holiday shoppers.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.