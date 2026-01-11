Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 and found a white tow truck riddled with bullet holes.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was rushed to Einstein Hospital and remains in critical condition. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

What they're saying:

"A gray silver Honda pulled up to the scene and was occupied by two male gunmen who opened fire on the passenger side of the truck," Inspector Pace told FOX 29. The attack took place in front of a smoke shop, and at least 15 shots were fired, he said.

Impact on local businesses

Local perspective:

The shooting occurred in a busy residential and commercial area.

The smoke shop and a Cantonese senior center were both struck by gunfire, but no additional people were injured, Inspector Pace added.

What's next:

Police are actively searching for any surveillance video that might have captured the incident.

Police say they found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene and believe the shooting was targeted, although the motive remains unclear.

As of now, no arrests have been made.