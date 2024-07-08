Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift ticket scam: Police warn residents in Pennsylvania town

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 8, 2024 12:41pm EDT
PERKASIE, Pa. - Attention Swifites, local police are trying to help you avoid a "Cruel Summer!"

Perkasie Borough Police say they have received several reports of social media scams involving Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The Pennsylvania native is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour after performing in Philadelphia more than a year ago.

Police did not release further details about the Taylor Swift scam, but did offer these tips:

  • Research the company you are buying from, and only purchase tickets from the venue, the promoter (such as Live Nation), an official agent (such as Ticketmaster) or a well-known and reputable ticket exchange site
  • Search engines, such as Google, are not always the best place to look, as unauthorized ticket resellers can buy their way to the top of listings with ads 
  • Avoid paying for tickets by bank transfer, especially if buying from someone unknown. Credit card or payment services such as PayPal give you a better chance of recovering money if you become a victim of fraud 
  • Be wary of unsolicited emails, texts or adverts offering unbelievably good deals on tickets - it is more than likely that such offers are too good to be true 