Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged nearly 2 weeks go, Ed Kelce says

Travis Kelce's dad is spilling some behind-the-scenes details about the most anxiously awaited celebrity engagement of the year, including how he received the news during an Eagles practice!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday with an Instagram post captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

However, Ed Kelce revealed that Travis actually popped the question almost two weeks ago!

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Travis' dad told News 5 Cleveland following the shocking announcement.

He went on to say that Travis was actually planning to propose this week, but Taylor was "maybe a little antsy."

"He was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event, when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

The special moment happened in a garden at Travis Kelce's home in Lee's Summit, Missouri, before the couple headed out on a date night.

"They were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed said. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Ed Kelce, father to both Travis and Jason Kelce, says he got the exciting call when he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice.

"A public practice that had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night," Ed said. "So at that practice, I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know."