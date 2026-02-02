Woman found dead along Richmond Street in Philadelphia during Code Blue

The Brief Police found a woman unresponsive along Richmond Street on Saturday, Jan. 24. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene around 4:49 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.



Police say a woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead along the 2000 block of Richmond Street on Saturday, Jan. 24, as the city faced frigid weather and a "Code Blue" alert.

What we know:

Officers say they arrived at the scene and found an unidentified woman lying on the ground along the highway.

Medics responded and pronounced her dead at about 4:49 p.m., according to police.

The city was under "Code Blue" status at the time, meaning shelters were open and extra outreach was underway due to dangerous cold.

The woman’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with help from the EDD and Medical Examiner’s Office.

"Code Blue" alerts are issued in Philadelphia when temperatures drop to dangerous levels, increasing risks for people without shelter. Extreme cold can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable residents.

City officials urge anyone who sees someone outside in these conditions to call for help.

The city’s outreach teams and emergency services are on high alert during "Code Blue" to prevent cold-related deaths.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman’s identity or the cause of death. It is not yet clear how long she was outside or if foul play is suspected.