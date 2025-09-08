Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in Philadelphia area

article

The Brief Target is hosting midnight sales of Taylor Swift's new album. Select stores across the country will stay open to sell "The Life of a Showgirl." Only nine Target stores in the Philadelphia area will offer the midnight release.



Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.

What we know:

Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.

Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.

Here's where you can grab your copy in the Philadelphia area:

Pennsylvania

Concord Township: 600 Hatton Drive in Glen Mills

Royersford: 1824 East Ridge Pike in Royersford

Springfield West: 1200 Baltimore Pike in Springfield

West Pottsgrove Township: 100 Upland Square Drive in Pottstown

New Jersey

Deptford: 1900 Deptford Center Road in Deptford

Mantua: 675 Woodbury Glassboro Road in Sewell

Mount Laurel: 4 Centerton Road in Mount Laurel

Delaware

Brandywine: 1050 Brandywine Parkway in Wilmington

Christiana: 800 Christiana Mall in Newark

The backstory:

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.