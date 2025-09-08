Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Target stores in Philadelphia area
Attention Swifties! If you want to be one of the first to get your hands on Taylor's newest music, prepare to get in line.
What we know:
Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," when it drops next month.
Five hundred select stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three Target-exclusive CD editions of the album.
Here's where you can grab your copy in the Philadelphia area:
Pennsylvania
- Concord Township: 600 Hatton Drive in Glen Mills
- Royersford: 1824 East Ridge Pike in Royersford
- Springfield West: 1200 Baltimore Pike in Springfield
- West Pottsgrove Township: 100 Upland Square Drive in Pottstown
New Jersey
- Deptford: 1900 Deptford Center Road in Deptford
- Mantua: 675 Woodbury Glassboro Road in Sewell
- Mount Laurel: 4 Centerton Road in Mount Laurel
Delaware
- Brandywine: 1050 Brandywine Parkway in Wilmington
- Christiana: 800 Christiana Mall in Newark
The backstory:
Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
"The Life of a Showgirl" will feature 12 tracks, including one featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and is set to drop on October 3.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift Instagram and Target.