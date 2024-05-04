When is Teacher Appreciation Week this year?

article

Teacher Appreciation Week is the annual time teachers get the extra credit they deserve year round.

Teacher Appreciation Week this year is May 6-10, 2024, with National Teacher Day falling on Tuesday, May 7.

Parents and students often give teachers cards and gifts during this time to express their appreciation, and restaurants and businesses have deals and promotions for educators as well.

This year, you can give an extra thank you to your valued teacher with the National Education Association (NEA) or the National Parent Teachers Association .

RELATED: Best high schools in the US: How are the rankings determined

Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week

Students and parents can show their appreciation for the great teachers in their lives with a little gift.

Here are some ideas:

Gift card to their favorite store

Baked goods

Classroom supplies

Personalized or unique stationary

Luxury or designer pen

Smart reusable notebook

Wireless charger

Water bottle

Handwritten letter

RELATED: Study finds lower grades given to students with surnames later in alphabetical order

Teachers in the U.S.

While it can be a difficult career at times, if someone wants to make a difference in a child’s life and in the community, teaching may be the way to do it.

A recent Pew Research publication asked public K-12 teachers what they want Americans to know about teaching.

About half of teachers want the public to know that teaching is a hard job.

Here are the most common answers:

This story was reported from Detroit.