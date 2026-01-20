Teen accused of deadly hit-and-run in Philadelphia days before Christmas

The Brief A 17-year-old is accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia days before Christmas. Hector Rodriguez, 54, was riding his bike when police say he was fatally struck while making a left turn. The unnamed teen was charged with homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, and more.



A teenage driver is accused of fatally striking a bicyclist days before Christmas in Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy turned himself in to police while accompanied by his mother and lawyer on Monday.

The teen was charged with several crimes, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

The backstory:

Investigators say during the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 54-year-old Hector Rodriguez was riding a bicycle on Lancaster Avenue when he was struck by an SUV.

Police believe the accused hit-and-run driver was following Rodriguez closely and made contact with Rodriguez when he tried to make a left turn onto 56th Street.

Investigators believe the vehicle swerved after the collision and kept driving on Lancaster Avenue.