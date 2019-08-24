Teen critical after being shot in back of the head at Kingsessing schoolyard

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the back of the head at a Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard.

Police say the boy was among a group of people at W.C. Longstreth Elementary School in Kingsessing around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the gunman drove up and fired at least six shots.

Others in the group dragged the teen into the street and arriving officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

14-year-old shot Willows and Hadfield

Authorities say the shooter may have fled in a burgundy colored Chevy Malibu.

“It’s just senseless. All these deaths, murder, shootings going on – everyone wants to pick up a gun. Put the guns down,” said resident Jasmine Bell. “I can only imagine what his parents are going through,” Bell said.

Police say no arrests were immediately made and no weapon was recovered; it's unclear whether the teen was the intended target.