Teen gatherings in Center City spark police action after Labor Day weekend arrests

The Brief More than a dozen citations and several arrests were issued after large youth gatherings in Center City on Sunday and Monday, according to Philadelphia police. Police say officers increased their presence at City Hall on Tuesday, September 8, following tips of another planned meetup. Officials are calling for more support from parents and urging the community to provide more activities for young people.



Philadelphia police increased patrols around City Hall and Dilworth Park on Tuesday, September 8, following recent reports of disruptive youth gatherings over Labor Day weekend, according to law enforcement officials. The heightened police presence aimed to prevent further incidents after 19 citations and four arrests were made for robbery, assault on police and firearm violations, police said.

What we know:

Police say large groups of young people gathered in Center City during Labor Day weekend, leading to a series of citations and arrests for disruptive behavior.

One young adult arrested was found with a gun and 36 rounds of ammunition, according to Philadelphia police.

"If you come into any neighborhood in Philadelphia and assault people, damage property, block streets, or attack police officers, you should expect to be arrested," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel. "We are not going to allow a small group of people to create chaos without consequences."

Bethel added, "We will continue putting resources where they're needed, holding people accountable for crimes and keeping our approach to young people focused on both accountability and intervention."

Police began their increased presence in Center City at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, patrolling on vehicles, bikes and scooters in response to tips about another possible teen gathering. Officials report that there were no major arrests or citations on Tuesday.

Local perspective:

Residents and leaders say that responding to these gatherings requires more than law enforcement. Some community members stressed the need for additional recreational opportunities to help prevent such incidents.

"We need recreation facilities open. We need things for them to do. They like to come downtown too, so I think downtown should be amenable to facilitating, you know, these children so they can come down here, you know, roller skating, doing something indoors and outdoors in the summertime, and to keep them out of trouble," said Ptah Williamson, a Philadelphia resident.

"They need someone to like really, you know, like really speak to what they want. You know what I mean? Like, what is it that you want? What you want more activities? You want more recreation? We're listening to you. What why are you lashing out?," said another resident.

What's next:

Commissioner Bethel said he will be meeting with the Office of Public Safety to discuss a comprehensive plan for addressing these types of incidents in the future.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific strategies will be included in the plan being developed by police and city officials, or how the city will address calls for more youth activities.