Teen girl hit by speeding vehicle fleeing traffic stop, suspect facing charges: police

A terrifying crash in a Montgomery County neighborhood saw a 13-year-old girl hit by a speeding driver after she had safely crossed the street with a crossing guard. The suspected driver is facing numerous charges.

A smashed Chevy Malibu is seen up on the sidewalk with its driver’s side rear wheel bent off, crashing after speeding away from a traffic stop and then running a red light in Abington’s Glenside neighborhood. It hit a Toyota Rav 4 that had the green light, officials said.

The Chevy then went up onto the sidewalk at the corner of Jenkintown Road and Abington Avenue Friday afternoon, about 3:45.

That is when the 13-year-old girl was hit. A crossing guard safely walked the girl across the street when the car slammed into her. She was thrown by the impact into a nearby front yard.

Two 21-year-old Philadelphia men climbed out of the mangled Malibu and took off on foot, running through yards.

Some nearby neighbors ran to help the girl, while other neighbors made the effort to help police catch up with the two suspects.

Police found the driver, Jason MacDonald and he is facing many felonies, including aggravated assault.

Police then found MacDonald’s passenger, Goldwyn Prince, with the help of neighbors, in some bushes. Officials say, police also found a fanny pack with a loaded Glock handgun in it. He is being charged with illegal weapons and marijuana possession.

The 13-year-old was rushed to Abington Jefferson Hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop of the Chevy for reckless driving and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. After first stopping, it took off as the officer got out of his patrol vehicle. He then turned his lights off and didn’t chase, as policy, because the Malibu fled away so fast. The officer came up on the crash moments later.

Officials say they have had prior dealings with both of the Philadelphia men and planned to get a search warrant to see what else they might find in the smashed Malibu that may have been the motive for the driver to take off and, they say, nearly kill a young student and a crossing guard at the busiest time of day.