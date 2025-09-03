Teen girl's Philly sports team-themed bracelets earns her appearances at players' events

The Brief 14-year-old Samantha Martin gets an opportunity to sell her handmade Eagles jewelry at youth football camps. She has met many players and made bracelets for them and their families. Samantha recently donated a portion of her profits to the Eagles Autism Foundation.



"I'm really excited," said 14-year-old Samantha Martin, who has had quite a year so far.

What they're saying:

"It's been really great. We have had great opportunities," she said.

Her business, Samantha’s Beads, is centered around Philly sports teams has far exceeded her expectations.

"When we had small little events that weren't this big, like local crafts shows, when I think about it compared to what we have now I’m like wow," she said.

I introduced you to Sam back in February, a week before the Eagles won the Superbowl Championship. Her fingers were hard at work.

"We have some Eagles right here and then we have the necklaces that I love," she said showing off her creations.

"And then tush push in white and black, AJ Brown in the same colors, then bird gang, then go birds and Barkley," she said of the bracelets she made and have on display on a table in her Exton home.

Her crafting is so good that her mom, Nicole, says eventually Sam was connected with Dudhat Dental, the official team dentist for the Eagles and Phillies.

That led to invites to youth football and baseball camps plus other team events.

"Saquon Barkley and AJ Brown had youth football camps," said Nicole Martin.

"And then the rest were private Superbowl parties where she got to meet Brandon Graham, Kenny Gainwell and Tanner McKee," she said.

Sam lights up talking about photo ops from each event with the players and their families.

"They were all very nice. Especially their family and all. Saquon's wife and kids were very nice," she said. But it is not just a meet and greet. She got the Eagles stamp of approval and was invited to sell her bracelets to players and guests at the camps.

"The necklaces sold pretty well but the key chains and all went very well too. Everything sold nicely," said Sam.

She is grateful for the opportunities and says she recently donated 15% of her total profits to the Eagle’s Autism Foundation.

"I've been wanting to always help people that need help so that was kind of my way of helping people. Giving back," she said.