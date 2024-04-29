Teen goes to sheriff’s office for help with necktie before prom

article

A deputy in Colorado got an extra special assignment on a whim last week when an unexpected visitor walked into the station.

A student walked into the Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff’s Office looking for help tying his tie ahead of prom, the office said on social media last week.

The office posted photos of one of their deputies who stepped in to help the student.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pueblo County Colorado Sheriff’s Office

Detention Deputy Janssen loaned a few good tips to the teen and got him looking sharp for the big dance.

"What a great memory you created for this young man," the office wrote on Facebook.

This story was reported from Detroit.