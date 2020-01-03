Teen hit by car after pushing 3 children out of the way

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after a heroic act. Police say he saved three children from being hit by a car on Wednesday night as they were crossing the street.

According to Phoenix Police, the juvenile pedestrians were walking eastbound on Roeser Road at Central Avenue in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal.

We're told the 20-year-old driver of the 2011 Dodge Charger didn't yield while making a left turn to go south on Central Avenue.

The teen saw the oncoming car and pushed the female children, ages 11, 4 and 12, out of the way.

"Only one girl was struck, but she was not injured. The young man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries," stated Sgt. Tommy Thompson.

The driver later told detectives that he thought he had a green light and didn't see anyone in the crosswalk. He remained at the scene after the collision.

Thompson says impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.