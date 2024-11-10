Teen injured after shooting in Port Richmond: police sources

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sources say left a teen injured in Philly’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police responded to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Albright Street Sunday night.

Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the victim is 17 years old.

They say at least eight shell casings were found at the scene.

Officials have not yet released information on the victim's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.



