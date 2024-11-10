Expand / Collapse search

Teen injured after shooting in Port Richmond: police sources

By
Published  November 10, 2024 11:32pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen injured after shooting in Port Richmond

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teen was shot in Port Richmond Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sources say left a teen injured in Philly’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police responded to a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Albright Street Sunday night. 

Police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the victim is 17 years old. 

They say at least eight shell casings were found at the scene.

Officials have not yet released information on the victim's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.


 