Teen injured in e-bike crash in Gloucester County: police

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was injured in a crash on Ganttown Road. The motorbike involved is not street-legal and was towed. Police remind parents that motorized minibikes are not allowed on public roads.



A teenager was injured in a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Ganttown Road.

What we know:

On Monday at around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Ganttown Road near the Clusters development.

A 15-year-old boy on a gas-powered motorbike collided with a car turning into the development.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with a fractured wrist.

The motorbike, which is not street-legal, was towed from the scene.

The boy was wearing a helmet, which likely reduced the severity of his injuries.

Police urge parents to remember that motorized minibikes and similar vehicles are not allowed on public roads.

Riding them on busy streets poses significant safety risks, police say.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Ed Appel at eappel@pd.twp.washington.nj.us if they saw the crash.

What we don't know:

Details about the car involved in the crash or the condition of the driver have not been released.