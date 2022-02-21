Teen, officer help save 3 children who fell through ice covered pond in Collingdale

A Delaware County teen's quick thinking helped save a trio of kids who fell through an ice-covered pond on an unseasonably warm winter day.

16-year-old Anthony Alexander was at Collingdale Park around 3 p.m Monday when he heard children screaming from a small, 8-foot deep pond.

"I was like 'oh snap, they're drowning!' so I had to save them I couldn’t just let them sit there," Alexander recalled.

He used a log to pluck one girl to safety and dragged another boy from the frigid water.

"They were like ‘help me, help me, help me. We are going to die'," Alexander said. "They were like ‘we are going to di!’ and I’m like ‘Nah, you ain’t going to die.’"

Collingdale Police Officer Patrick Kilroy arrived on scene and waded into the water to rescue the third child, an 11-year-old girl.

"I was submerged up to my neck out at the deepest point getting to her," Kilroy said.

The three young children and Officer Kilroy were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

The Academy Park High School Sophomore said he’d do it all again if he had to.

"They really needed help, so I was like I was going to help them. I wasn’t going to sit there and let them drown like that," Alexander said.

