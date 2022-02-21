Shooting victim in bullet-riddled car drove to Rivers Casino after shootout blocks away, police say

article

Police say a shooting victim driving a bullet-riddled car pulled up to the valet area of Rivers Casino on Monday night after being involved in a shootout several blocks away.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the casino around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a man believed to be in his late 20s pulled up to the casino and staggered out of his car with gunshot wounds on his left side.

Small said the victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital by police and was placed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the victim is believed to have been involved in a shootout on the 400 block of North Front Street where police found several spent shell casings.

Small said the victim's car had at least 15 bullet holes and casings were found inside the vehicle.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting, but police are hopeful that cameras may have captured the suspected shootout.

