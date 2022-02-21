Delaware porch pirates found through social media post, police say

article

Three suspected Delaware porch pirates are facing a long list of charges after authorities said one of them was identified by community members through a social media post.

The Delaware State Police investigated numerous package thefts from homes in the Houston, Felton, Harrington, and Magnolia sections of Kent County over the past several months.

The thieves also swiped decorations from front lawns, police said.

Investigators in early February asked for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect through a social media post, according to police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Police on Friday arrested Lawrence Evans, 43, and Dawn Shockley, 37, at a home on Riley Drive in Magnolia. Russell Griffin, 45, was also taken into custody after he tried to run from officers, police said.

According to investigators, several lawn items that were reported stolen were found outside and inside the property.

All three suspects were each charged with numerous counts of theft, burglary and trespassing.

The trio was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter