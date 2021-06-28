15-year-old boy hurt in Germantown shooting Monday morning

A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after police say he was shot inside of a home in the city's Germantown neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 5000 block of Keyser Street around 2:40 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left groin. Medics transported him to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

