Teen stabbed in Kensington; several juveniles arrested: police

A 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed twice in the neck in Kensington, police say.

What we know:

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police responded to the scene of the stabbing on Wishart Street.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital.

Initially in critical condition, police say the teen's status has since been upgraded to stable.

Authorities believe the stabbing may have stemmed from a fight involving the juvenile and several others, who appear to be teenagers or young adults.

Police have taken several young males into custody and are working to identify them.

As the investigation continues, no charges have been announced yet.

Officers hope to gain more insight into the events leading up to the stabbing by speaking with the victim.