Suspect sought after 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Upper Darby Twp.: police
UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. - An investigation is underway after police say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Upper Darby Township Sunday.
What we know:
According to the Upper Darby Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday at approximately 2:58 p.m.
Preliminary information indicates that the victim and another male juvenile were arguing, which then led to the suspect shooting the 16-year-old in his lower back.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
What you can do:
Police released images and a video of the suspect fleeing the scene after the shooting.
They are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
All tips can remain anonymous and can be submitted through our social media channels or by calling 610-734-7693.
What's next:
Police have contacted Upper Darby School District officials and are working to provide resources and support for the victim’s family, students, and staff.
