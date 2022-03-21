Teen suspects sought in South Philadelphia double shooting

Philadelphia police say they are searching for three teenage suspects an attempted robbery and double shooting in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in an alleyway behind several homes on the 2700 block of South Randolph Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three men in their 20s were walking in the alley when they were approached by three teenage boys who were demanding money.

A brief struggle ensued and one of the suspects fired multiple shots, striking two of the older male victims. Both were taken to the hospital and one was listed in critical condition.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 16.

Investigators say several 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

