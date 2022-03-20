Police: 4 people shot in 2 separate double shootings in Philadelphia

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into two separate double shootings that sent four men to the hospital.

According to police, the first shooting happened at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday in the area of K and Tioga Streets.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting on Tioga Street that sent 2 men to the hospital.

Police say officers with the 24th district found a 20-year-old man who was shot in the hand. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition, according to police.

Another man, who is currently listed as a John Doe, was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition, police say.

The second shooting took place on the 2700 block of South Randolph Street early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police are investigating a shooting from Sunday morning on Randolph Street.

Police say three men were walking in the area when three other men approached them demanding money,

Investigators say, one of the suspects fired three shots, striking two men in the legs after a brief altercation.

The suspects ran away on foot in the direction of Oregon Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say one man was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Another man is in critical condition, authorities say.

Several 9 mm shell casings were collected from the scene, according to police.

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police.

