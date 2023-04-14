Teen to be charged in shooting that injured 12-year-old girl in Cobbs Creek

Officials say a 13-year-old boy will be charged for his role in a shooting that badly injured a 12-year-old girl in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood last week.

The incident happened inside a home on the 200 block of South 58th Street around 7:30 p.m. on April 7.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The officers rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She was placed in critical but stable condition.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, four children between the ages of 12 and 13 were inside the home at the time of the shooting and no adults were present.

Investigators say one of the children found an unsecured firearm inside the home, and some or all of the children passed the gun around. The gun discharged, and the victim was struck.

One or more of the children in the home applied pressure to her wound and called for help. The firearm was later recovered by police.

The 13-year-old boy will be charge as a juvenile with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.