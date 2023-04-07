Police: Girl, 12, badly hurt in Cobbs Creek shooting

Authorities say a young girl was badly hurt in a shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of South 58th Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 12-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the backside. She was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting. Investigators have not provided information on what lead to the shooting.