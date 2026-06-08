Teen upset over braids accused of stabbing 2 people inside Delaware salon: police

The Brief A 15-year-old girl was arrested after stabbing two people at a Wilmington hair salon on June 7. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager faces felony and misdemeanor charges and is being held on a $10,100 secured bond.



A 15-year-old girl was arrested after police say she stabbed her hairdresser and another person at Fransiah African Braids in Wilmington on Sunday.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say the teenager was getting her hair braided inside the shop on the 3900 block of North Market Street when she became upset with the results. The teen allegedly threw items inside the salon, and took scissors from the hairdresser before entering a restroom.

After coming out of the restroom, police say the girl threatened the stylist with the scissors, then stabbed her several times following a verbal argument. A bystander who tried to intervene was also stabbed, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police say troopers found the teenager outside the salon and arrested her without further incident.

The teenager has been charged with assault, aggravated menacing, and disorderly conduct, according to Delaware State Police.

She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Department of Services for Children Youth and Their Families on a $10,100 secured bond.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or victims.