Teen, woman charged after search of Delaware home uncovered 'several handguns'

Prosecutors in Delaware have charged a teenage boy and a woman on weapons charges after a home search uncovered "several handguns."

Rosalie Jones, 32, and an unnamed 14-year-old were charged Tuesday after investigators searched a home in the Arbor Point Townhome complex.

Authorities say the investigation began in August when police received reports of a 14-year-old boy in possession of a handgun.

Members of New Castle County's SWAT team executed a search of the property and found several handguns, including one that was reported stolen in Dover.

The teen was charged with several crimes, including two felony counts of possession of a weapon by a person under 18. Jones was charged with a felony count of possession of a weapon with an obliterated or altered serial number and receiving a stolen firearm.

The teen was taken to New Castle County jail after failing to pay $33k bail. Jones was released after paying $6k bail.