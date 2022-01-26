Temperatures stay frigid Thursday to set stage for powerful weekend snowstorm

Forecasters are still trying to get a hold on a coastal storm that's expected to bring heavy snow and whipping winds to parts of the region Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures dropped below freezing on Wednesday as a cold front spiked conditions in most places. That trend will worsen overnight as temperatures drop into the teens in most places, while parts north and west of Philadelphia could fall into the single digits.

A similar weather day will follow on Thursday with below-average temperature hovering near the freezing point to set the stage for Friday night's coastal storm. Forecasters are still unsure which path the storm will take, but there is growing confidence that areas primarily in New Jersey and Delaware will see several inches of snow.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr explained that current models predict light accumulations in southeast Philadelphia and a sliver of neighboring parts of New Jersey. More moderate snowfall totals should be expected through interior sections of New Jersey and central Delaware.

The heaviest accumulations will be seen along the coast and parts of southern New Jersey. Forecasters predict these areas will see the brunt of the storm with accumulations nearing a foot or more.

Forecasters warn that whipping winds will accompany the winter storm with gusts primarily in the 30s and 40s on Saturday. Coastal areas can expect to feel the strongest gusts akin to a tropical storm.

As the track of the nor'easter takes shape over the next 24-48 hours, be sure to download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest information.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 35, Low: 15

FRIDAY: p.m. light snow. High: 39, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Snowy, windy. High: 27, Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 32, Low: 14

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter