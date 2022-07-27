Temple University names its first vice president for public safety

The question of safety in and around Temple University's campus has been a large one that has loomed over the university, especially within the last two years. Now, a new appointee hopes to bring safety and order to the campus.

Concerns about safety has been at the top of people's minds after gun violence has hit near campus several times within the past year. Last November, 21-year-old Samuel Collington was shot and killed just blocks away from the university, causing parents of Temple students to question campus security.

On Wednesday, Temple announced a brand-new position that they hope will increase safety on campus, easing the minds of students and parents. Delaware State Police Captain Jennifer Griffin was appointed the university's first Vice President of Public Safety.

Griffin is also an adjunct professor and Temple administrator's say she will bring a mix of law enforcement and educational experience to the position.

"As I believe you will see, she brings a unique blend of education, experience, emotional intelligence, knowledge, skills and abilities needed for this newly elevated and vital role, said Temple's Chief Operating Officer, Ken Kaiser in a statement on Wednesday.

Tommy Pham is a sophomore at Temple, and he says the new appointment is necessary after he's seen an increase of violence across campus.

"It’s gotten a little bit messy lately, I have seen too many homeless people on campus and I got asked for money multiple times and when I said no they got attitude and that’s not a good sign, that’s a red flag," said Pham.

Since 1999, Griffin has served in several increasingly progressive roles within the Delaware State Police. She currently holds the role of captain of the Troop 6 command. Now, her journey at Temple will begin on August 22.