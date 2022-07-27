Police: 7-year-old boy shot in the hand by stray gunfire in East Germantown

article

Authorities say a young boy was hit in the hand by stray gunfire during a shootout Wednesday night in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand, according to investigators.

Officers rushed the boy to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that at least 11 shots were fired during a shootout between at least two people.

"There weer a number of people out, just enjoying the nice weather, and [the victim] was among those neighbors who were out on the street," Pace said.

Two homes and two vehicles were also hit by the barrage of bullets, according to investigators.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting and no weapon was recovered at the scene.