Police: 26-year-old dead after South Philadelphia shooting Wednesday night

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they say happened Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

At around 6:54 p.m., police say they responded to the 1800 block of Sigel Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where they say he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapon was recovered. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.