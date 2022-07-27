Police: Teen victim chased, confronted suspect after violent robbery on SEPTA train

article

Police have released the photo of man they say is a suspect in a SEPTA train robbery from earlier this month.

A 17-year-old boy was reportedly hit and robbed while riding the Market Frankford Line on July 2.

Police say the suspect punched the victim in the face several times, grabbed his green Motorola G Stylist, then fled at the next stop.

The victim then reportedly chased the suspect down and confronted him.

Police say the victim backed away when the suspect simulated he had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.