Temple University senior starts GoFundMe to help her mom after car crash

A Temple University senior started a GoFundMe after her mom was in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

In just four days, the fundraising page Jasmine Nguyen created soared and exceeded her goal of $27,000.

"She's unable to walk. She can’t move her legs, can’t move her body. Basically, everyone has to take care of her," she said.

Nguyen says her mom, Ana Lopez, is the Dominican Republic recovering from a brutal car crash. The crash left her with fractured ribs and a fractured pelvis.

It happened while Lopez, a single mom of two who recently graduated from Rutgers University, was on her way to pay her final respects to her mom who passed away after suffering a stroke.

"Our family is really going through it right now. We are mourning my grandma but we are so worried about my mom and cousin, too," Nguyen explained.

The money raised will cover the cost of medical transport to bring Lopez back home to the states.

"I never thought that I was gonna get the money to bring her home but I’m so grateful that I did," Nguyen said.

If you wish to help, please click here.

