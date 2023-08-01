Temple University unveils new secondary athletics logo

article

Temple University unveiled a new secondary logo on Tuesday morning.

University officials say the modern logo mainly serves to celebrate the Temple community’s pride in its Division 1 athletics programs.

"When we set out to update our previous mark, we were looking for something that would really represent the essence of who Owls are—who our athletic teams are," said Acting Temple President JoAnne A. Epps.

Designed in collaboration with students from Temple’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, the symbol will soon feature prominently in the university’s sports marketing campaigns and athletic apparel according to Temple Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson.

Temple University representatives say that the iconic ‘T’ symbol the university has used since the ‘80s will remain their primary logo, and that owl mascots Hooter and Stella will continue to appear in Temple merchandise.

Even so, proponents of Temple’s new logo say it was designed to honor the university’s past while representing its future.

"We wanted a modern logo because we’re not in the nineties anymore," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Scott Walcoff. "The university has evolved. North Philadelphia has evolved. Temple Athletics has evolved. "We are in a new era and this new mark sends that message."

