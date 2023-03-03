Temple University's faculty-union to consider no-confidence vote on President Wingard, other administrators

Temple University’s faculty-union will meet Friday to consider a no-confidence vote on President Jason Wingard and two other administrators.

This would mark the first time the union has held a no-confidence vote of a president in its 50-year history.

Faculty will also consider no-confidence votes on Provost Gregory N. Mandel and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser.

The meeting comes as graduate students are on strike over pay and as the school continues to struggle with violent crime near campus following the death of Temple University Police Sgt. Chirstopher Fitzgerald.

President Wingard, who became President in 2021, previously released a statement addressing campus concerns.

"Our leadership has worked together for the last 18 months to address the long-term challenges the university faces. We have made a series of analytical, data-driven, yet hard decisions that are painful – including actions on staffing, compensation, budget ‘right-sizing’ to accommodate national, declining enrollment trends," the statement read in part.

Wingard announced back in Dec. 2022 that he planned to move his family from Chestnut Hill to a North Philadelphia rowhome near campus in an effort to immerse himself in the campus community besieged by crime. That move was originally planned for this spring.