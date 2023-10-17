NFL legend Terrell Owens struck by car in Calabasas: report

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was struck by a car following a heated argument during a pickup basketball game in Calabasas, according to a report.

Former NFL player and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

TMZ reported that on Monday night, tensions escalated between the NFL legend and his competitor on the court.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that following the game, the fellow hooper got into his vehicle and drove right into Owens’ knee.

Thankfully, Owens was not injured and did not require medical treatment following the shocking incident.

Responding law enforcement officials took a report at the scene for assault with a deadly weapon. So far, no arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Terrell Owens. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)

The former wide receiver is known as a stellar athlete and has played in numerous celebrity basketball games for charity.

Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. During his career, he played for numerous teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.