Texas man reportedly freezes to death in his recliner

As Texas suffered through days of power outages, a man reportedly froze to death in his recliner with his wife clinging to life beside him.

The man was found dead in his Abilene home on Wednesday after being without power for several days in the record cold.

The president of Abilene Fresh, a nonprofit organization that donates foods to local nonprofits reported on the death.

He posted: "A man FROZE TO DEATH under our collective noses. In Abilene! I don't even know what to do with this information. Except to check on my immediate neighbors."

Casey says the wife was in the hospital "still in peril."

He asked people to please go check on their neighbors.

Local media reported that three people in Abilene had died during the cold this week.

"I don't know any solution for anything really right now. Except people freezing to death near me is not ok. Not ok. Not ok," Casey wrote.