Texas woman hits jackpot, wins over 300k at Las Vegas airport slot machine

A Texas woman is leaving Las Vegas $300,000 richer.

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won a $302,000 jackpot at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport while waiting to get on her flight home.

Megan played the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B concourse of Southwest Airlines, and the video showing her reaction after winning the big prize was posted on social media by Las Vegas Locally.

The video has since gone viral, racking up thousands of likes and retweets on social media.

"Lesson of the day: follow your dreams, never give up, and always play Max Bet," Las Vegas Locally wrote.

Advertisement

RELATED: Georgia Corvette lottery winner can’t claim prize because the car is too hot

The next day the Twitter page wrote, "Rumor has it the number of people playing the slot machines at McCarran has increased by 15,000% since yesterday."

The Las Vegas airport confirmed the news and congratulated the woman on social media on Friday.

"Winner, winner, chicken dinner!," the airport wrote. "Congratulations, Megan!"

According to USA Today, the $302,000 jackpot is not an airport record. The record is a $3.96 million jackpot, according to airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.

In July, a visitor from California won $873,000, USA Today wrote.