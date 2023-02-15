'Thank you Birds!' Fans show the Eagles love, signing a Jalen Hurts mural in Fairmount

Three days post-Super Bowl and Philly is still grappling with the Eagles loss.

But, the city is showing their love for the only MVP Quarterback, Jalen Hurts and his teammates.

A mural is on display in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, at Brown and Corinthian, right near Eastern State Penitentiary.

Folks have been writing "Thank You" and "Congratulations" all over the mural to give the team a clear sign the city loves them, no matter the loss and the region is behind them all the way.

And, while we await Eagles camp in July, there are the Flyers, the 76ers, the Union and the Phillies to keep us going.