The best-ranked breakfast dishes in the Delaware Valley

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but each state is different. Some enjoy savory, others sweet.

A new ranking from The Daily Meal breaks down the best breakfast dish in each state. In the Delaware Valley, the results run the gamut from apple dumpling to crab cake Benedict.

The rankings, per The Daily Meal, were carefully curated by combing online guides, review sites and each state’s most beloved breakfast destination.

Below is a breakdown of how the Tri-State area fared in terms of its best breakfast game.

The Dutch Eating Place's warm apple dumpling features a whole cored apple wrapped in pastry — baked until it slumps into a sweet, cinnamon-scented treat. (Dutch Eating Place)

Pennsylvania: Apple Dumpling, Dutch Eating Place (Philadelphia)

The Dutch Eating Place, situated inside Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, is home to a dish The Daily Meal says everyone needs to experience at least once: apple dumpling. The Pennsylvania Dutch fare features a whole peel and cored apple, spiced and wrapped in a pastry made from scratch. The dish comes served warm in a bowl with a splash of top-notch heavy cream.

Tops Diner marries Taylor ham with egg and cheese on a roll for a quintessential “Jersey Breakfast." (Yelp)

New Jersey: Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese, Tops Diner (East Newark)

In New Jersey, the pork roll — affectionately known as Taylor ham to New Jerseyans — took home top honors from Tops Diner in East Newark. The “Jersey Breakfast” marries the breakfast meat with egg and cheese on a roll.

“It's one of a handful of foods that only people from New Jersey know about,” The Daily Meal wrote. “And while you can find one at any Jersey diner worth its salt, the quintessential version can be found at the legendary Tops Diner in East Newark.”

Drip Café's crab cake Benedict features two pan-seared crab cakes with grilled tomato, arugula, over-easy eggs and an Old-Bay hollandaise sauce.

Delaware: Crab Cake Benedict, Drip Café (Hockessin)

Hockessin’s Drip Café earned Delaware’s top spot with its crab cake Benedict. The dish features two pan-seared crab cakes — made with fresh, local crab — on toasted English muffin halves with grilled tomato, arugula, over-easy eggs and an Old-Bay hollandaise sauce.

“It’s a perfect Mid-Atlantic spin on a classic brunch dish,” The Daily Meal wrote.

To see which breakfast dishes nabbed top honors for all 50 states, see here.