The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift announces 2 Philadelphia shows for first tour in 5 years

Attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," Taylor Swift will be in the "City of Brotherly" in just a few months!

The mega star is heading on the road beginning in March to make stops in Las Vegas, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle - and Philadelphia.

Taylor announced her first tour in five years in a Tweet on Tuesday:

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

In Philadelphia, the record-breaking artist will perform at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 and 13 with special guests GAYLE and Phoebe Bridgers.

The announcement comes the week after she broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day, becoming Spotify's most streamed artist in a single day.

Fans are bound to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show with countless new songs on her roster, including Taylor's new album "Midnights," which contains "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life."

The singer-songwriter has released four new albums and two re-releases since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

For tickets, Taylor Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans must register for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale by November 9 to purchase tickets on November 15.