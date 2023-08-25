'The Good Day After Show' premieres Sept. 5: Here's how to watch

article

Starting September 5th, you can get even more Good Day Philadelphia with the premiere of ‘The Good Day After Show!’

Weekdays from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Your favorite hosts will be giving you the inside scoop on everything you didn’t see on Good Day.

On September 5th, there will only be one way to watch – by streaming the show on FOX LOCAL!

The FOX LOCAL app is a new, completely free local news app.

The easiest way to get the app is to search on the respective App Store on your Apple TV device, Amazon Fire TV, Google Android TV or Roku. You can also click the links below for more information.

Head to your app story to download today!