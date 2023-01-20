"The Kids Campaign" launches ahead of Philadelphia mayoral primary

As the Philadelphia mayoral race heats up, a local grassroots campaign officially launched its effort to ensure the next mayor prioritizes the safety of the city's youth.

"The Kids Campaign" held a rally outside Philadelphia's City Hall on Friday. The campaign is an independent, non-political organization searching for a candidate they think will best serve the youth.

The campaign believes gun violence, drugs, and poverty have traumatized Philadelphia's children, robbing them of their safety and security.

"We don't need mayoral candidate who are trying, we need people and all of you, to step up and say ‘This is what we are going to do’," Marcus Allen from Big Brothers and Big Sister said.

More than 30 youth-serving organizations formed the campaign with the goal to "make every day safer than the day before."

Philadelphia mayoral primary will take place in May. There are 10 candidates vying for Philadelphia mayor, including grocer Jeff Brown, city controller Rebecca Rhynhart, Pennsylvania State Rep, Amen Brown, and five former city councilmembers.