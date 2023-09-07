'The Phantastic Sports Show': Premieres Sept. 11 on FOX 29

The nation’s most infamous sports fans are getting a show of their own on FOX 29 – ‘The Phantastic Sports Show!’

Weeknights at 11:30 p.m., when all the games are over, we’re inviting fans to flip over to FOX 29 to sound off on the biggest and most controversial sports issues facing Philadelphia.

The topics could revolve around that night’s games, or reaction to the biggest sports news of the day.

No matter the topic, the fans will drive the conversation with their opinions, reactions, and debates.

Each night, anchors Breland Moore and Jason Martinez will be inviting fans into our studio along with a nightly guest to argue with, or even console Philadelphia sports fans!

Fans will appear on the show in various forms, video, social media, and even phone calls.

If you’re a fan with thoughts to share on the topic of the day, share video of you giving your take by texting it to 215-915-PHAN.

To see what questions we're asking follow Breland and Jason on social media!

‘The Phantastic Sports Show’ premieres Monday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 p.m. on FOX 29, FOX LOCAL, and the FOX 29 News App!