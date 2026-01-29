'The Philly Special': Upcoming ESPN doc highlights Eagles' iconic Super Bowl LII trick play

The Brief The Philly Special is an upcoming ESPN 30-for-30 documentary about the Eagles iconic Super Bowl LII trick play. The documentary will premier on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN app. Doug Pederson, Nick Foles, Jason Kelce, and others will be featured in the doc to give unique perspectives on the play.



An upcoming ESPN 30-for-30 documentary will highlight the most iconic play in Philadelphia Eagles history.

What we know:

The Philly Special premieres Feb. 6 and will feature commentary from former players and coaches who were on the field when the underdog Eagles took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to capture Philadelphia's first Lombardi Trophy.

"If you want to understand Philadelphia, you have to understand the Philadelphia Eagles, if you want to understand the Eagles, you have to understand Philly Special, perfected by five underdogs," ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio says in the trailer.

What was the Philly Special?

The legend of the Philly Special unfolded in the closing minutes of the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Facing a 4th and goal decision, Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles discussed a trick play that Foles called "Philly, Philly."

"Thirty-eight seconds to go, we're on the one-yard line, it's fourth down, we call time out," Foles says. "Right away, the Philly Special popped into my mind."

The play saw Foles line up behind the offensive line, and center Jason Kelce direct snap the ball to running back Corey Clement.

Clement then pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who lobbed a pass to Foles in the endzone for a touchdown that stretched the Eagles lead to 22-12.